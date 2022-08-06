Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 PM Tomorrow due to the rain that we received today.



More rain on the way tonight and tomorrow. Rain tonight can be locally heavy at times and could lead to a Flash Flood Advisories or a Thunderstorm Warning if storms maintain strength. Storms should start to clear off at about 9 tonight. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late morning early afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 60% chance of scattered storms all day. The high will be 86 degrees.



Tomorrow night call for a 50% chance of storms lingering from earlier in the day. The low will be 67 degrees.



Monday calls for a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 85 degrees.



Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with an 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 81 degrees.



On Friday, partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

For next Saturday we finally start to dry out with a 30% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend everyone!