Weather Hazards: Scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. We are in a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather for the rest of the day. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and small hail along with heavy rainfall.

We will also see a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and small hail along with heavy rainfall.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few lingering scattered storms tonight with partly cloudy skies later on. The low will be 68 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are on tap for tomorrow with a 50% chance of storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon as we are in a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Main threats is the potential for damaging winds and small hail along with heavy rainfall. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.

On Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast with a few storms possibly becoming strong to severe as we are in a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 84 degrees with a 60% chance of storms.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Sun and clouds are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions are forecast for Wednesday along with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with cool temperatures. The low will be 60 degrees.

A tropical system may be forming over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and that could impact our weather late Wednesday into Thursday. If the tropical system does move into the southeast, it could bring clouds and scattered showers to our area on Thursday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 75 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!