The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 61 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm tapering off early. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 20% with a high of 75 degrees.

Skies clear out Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a 30% chance of scattered storms with a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great weekend!