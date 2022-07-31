The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for storms continuing with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 70 degrees.

With more rain coming into the area with the ground already saturated, areas of Kentucky and Southwest Virginia are at a high risk of potential flooding.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms can lead to heavy rain and flash flood warnings to be issued. The high will be 80 degrees.



We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days. High temperatures will be near 86 Wednesday and 87 on Thursday with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.



Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.



Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 86 degrees.



Next Sunday calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great week! And good luck to students starting school this week!