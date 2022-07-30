The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 69 degrees.

Widespread rain returns to the forecast tomorrow and Monday. Flooding could be a problem, leading to some flash flood warnings being issued. Rain totals for tomorrow and Monday range from a half inch to over 2 inches of rain.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with some peaks of sun tomorrow with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible. The high will be 80 degrees.



Tomorrow night storms continue with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 70 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.



We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 86 Wednesday and 87 on Thursday with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.



Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Next Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend! Stay tuned for the first day of school forecasts starting tomorrow!