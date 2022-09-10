The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain for tonight with a low of 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 64 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Clearing skies in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 75 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for next Wednesday. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Clouds and sun are in the forecast for Friday with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Saturday looking at clouds and sun with a 30% chance of rain. the high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!