Beautiful Day

The rest of the day will be bright and beautiful with mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, mid-70s in the mountains.

Sunny and Warm Days Ahead

Enjoy some cooler mornings Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 50s. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures will be warm with upper 80’s through the end of the week.

Labor Day Weekend

Moisture returns for the weekend giving us an isolated chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms can be expected on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be seasonal with mid-80s for highs, lows in the 60s.

