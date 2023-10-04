Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The high will be mild at 85 degrees.
We will see mostly clear skies Wednesday night with a low of 51 degrees. Patchy fog development will be possible late this evening.
Thursday we will see increasing clouds through the afternoon with a high of 82 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Thursday evening with a low of 58 degrees.
Rain returns to the region on Friday along with the passage of a strong cold front that will usher in very fall-like temperatures for the weekend. The chance of rain on Friday will be 40% with a high of 73 degrees. Showers will be possible overnight on Friday evening. The low will be 44 degrees.
A 20% chance of a few lingering showers and clouds will stick around early on Saturday. We will hold onto partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 63 degrees. Saturday night will be chilly under fair skies with a low of 38 degrees.
Sunday looks even cooler than Saturday with a high of 59 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will also be chilly with a low of 37 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Monday’s high will remain below average with a high of 65 degrees forecast. The skies will be mostly sunny.
Next Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 70 degrees.
Have a great rest of your afternoon.