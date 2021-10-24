Mild Sunday afternoon – Severe weather potential Monday – Cooler weather Tuesday

Good Sunday morning everyone here is your Storm Team 11 forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the main threat being damaging winds. High near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Rain chance 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday: A few showers lingering early morning then partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday: Scattered shower in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 40%.

