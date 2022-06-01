Good Wednesday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. 20% chance of isolated storms through the afternoon. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.