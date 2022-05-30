Good morning and Happy Memorial Day. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Memorial Day: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.