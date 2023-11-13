Mild start to the week

Weather conditions will remain ideal with sunshine and a nice warm-up through the early evening. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities. After sunset, the temperatures will drop quickly into the lower 30s.

Dry through mid-week

Drought conditions will persist through the week with dry weather conditions through mid-week. Temperatures will remain above average with low to mid-60s.

Wet Friday

Another cold front will provide some well-needed rain on Friday with widespread rain likely.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler conditions are coming this weekend with highs back in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s to low 30’s.