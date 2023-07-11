Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for pleasant and mild conditions to continue this evening. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly. The low tonight will be 57 degrees.

More abundant sunshine for our Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees. Wednesday night clouds will be on the increase. The low will be 65 degrees.

The wet and stormy pattern returns Thursday into next week with multiple chances for scattered showers and storms daily.

Thursday the chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 86 degrees. Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday will feature additional scattered showers and storms with a 60% rain chance. The high will be 85 degrees. We will see rain and storms continue Friday evening with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday the soggy weather pattern continues with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 87 degrees. Rain continues into our Saturday evening. The low will be 67 degrees.

The rain chances decrease a bit into our Sunday with a 40% rain chance. The high will be 86 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday evening with a low of 66 degrees.

Monday we will see scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high near 87 degrees. Showers continue at times Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

The rainy and stormy pattern continues next Tuesday with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great night.