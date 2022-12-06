Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is our Storm Team 11 forecast for the Tri-Cities.

For the overnight, we will continue to see a 50% chance of scattered showers, especially later on. The low will be 54.

Wednesday it looks wet and mild. There will be an 80% chance of scattered showers throughout the day at times as a warm front continues to lift across the region. The high will be mild at 65.

Wednesday night we will see scattered showers at times. The low will be 52 and the rain chance will be 60%.

Thursday the system starts to lift northward and will bring most of the scattered showers across the eastern KY and SW VA region. The Tri-Cities will still likely see rain as well. The rain chance will be 50% with a high of 63.

Thursday night looks wet as well with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 52.

Friday a cold front will swing through causing additional showers to form. The rain chance will be 80%. The high will be 65.

By Friday evening we will start to dry out. The low will be 42. A few showers remain possible early. The rain chance will be 30%.

Saturday looks Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 56.

Saturday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late in the evening. The low will be 40. The rain chance is 30%.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% rain chance. The high will be 55.

Monday we start the workweek off with another storm system rolling through bringing a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 58.

Monday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 37.

Tuesday we will see a high near 60 with a few scattered showers possible through the afternoon. The chance of rain is 40%.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday.