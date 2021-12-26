Mild and sunny afternoon expected – Isolated showers possible Monday – Widespread rain returns midweek

Happy Sunday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A stray shower is possible. Partly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 20%.

Monday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday: A few afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: Showers at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High near 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 53. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday Night: A few lingering showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

New Year’s Eve: A few clouds late. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

New Year’s Eve Night: Clouds increasing, with a low around 40.

New Year’s Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.