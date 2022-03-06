Good evening. Here is your Sunday evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday evening.