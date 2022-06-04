Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

