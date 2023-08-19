Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your afternoon and week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Light winds.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.