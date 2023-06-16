Today: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.



Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds.



Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. Light winds. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Juneteenth: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.