Mild and cloudy this afternoon – Sun and clouds for our Sunday – Rain returns Monday

Good morning! Happy Saturday here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Showers developing late. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Monday: Showers likely in the morning. High near 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 70%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Showers are possible late. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Showers developing late. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Scattered showers are possible. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 55. Isolated showers are possible in the morning. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 60. Isolated showers are possible in the morning. Rain chance 20%.

