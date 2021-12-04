Mild and cloudy this afternoon – Sun and clouds for our Sunday – Rain returns Monday

Good morning! Happy Saturday here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.



Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Showers developing late. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 40%.



Monday: Showers likely in the morning. High near 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 70%.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Showers are possible late. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 20%.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Showers developing late. Rain chance 40%.



Wednesday: Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 60%.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Scattered showers are possible. Rain chance 40%.



Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 55. Isolated showers are possible in the morning. Rain chance 20%.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 60. Isolated showers are possible in the morning. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.