Good Sunday afternoon. Here is your updated Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.