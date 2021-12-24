Mild and breezy for Christmas Eve – Showers return for late Christmas Day

Happy Thursday! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: A few showers through the evening. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Christmas Day Night: A few showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A few showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Rain chance 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

