Mild and breezy for Christmas Eve – Showers return for late Christmas Day

Happy Thursday! Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Christmas Eve Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph.
Christmas Day: A few showers through the evening. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%.
Christmas Day Night: A few showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 30%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A few showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Rain chance 30%.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Rain chance 30%.
Tuesday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 40%.
Thursday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.
Enjoy the rest of your evening.