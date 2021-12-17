Mild afternoon – More rain Saturday – Much cooler on Sunday

Happy Friday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Scattered showers possible through the morning, isolated showers possible through the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. Wind S 5-10 mph. Rain chance 60%.

Tonight: A few showers through mid-evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Rain chance 20%.

Saturday: Rain likely through the afternoon. High near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Rain chance 80%.

Sunday: A few showers early. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with stray showers possible, a high near 54. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.

