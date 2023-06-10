The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and warmth this Saturday. We will still deal with some haze through the day. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70’s across the mountains with a high of 83 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.

The haze will continue across the region through the weekend with some gradual clearing into early next week. Rain should help out with the haze and smoke across the Tennessee Valley into early next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will see rain and storms make a comeback into the Tennessee Valley Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area through the afternoon into the evening. A few of the storms could be strong across parts of east Tennessee. The high on Sunday will be 84 degrees. We will keep the chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the area Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday as we begin the work week. We will also have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. A few of the storms could be strong on Monday. The high will be mild at 76 degrees. Showers and storms could linger into our Monday night. The low will be 52 degrees.

We will see cooler temperatures in the forecast through the middle of next week with a few scattered showers both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 70s Tuesday to the low 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase through the end of the week especially Thursday into next Friday. Thursday we will see a 50% chance of showers and storms with a high of 80 degrees. Friday’s highs will be similar with a 40% rain chance.

Have a great rest of your morning.