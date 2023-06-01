The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 56 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecast for Friday with a warm high of 85 degrees.

Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 55 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a 30% chance of pop-up afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Saturday night skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunday we will see a 20% chance of a possible shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 83 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Rain chances start to increase as we head into our Monday and Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 80 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of storms through Monday afternoon and evening with a 40% chance of rain.

scattered showers continue through Monday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 75 degrees.

Showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

The sunshine is back on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great night!