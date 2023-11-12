

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mainly clear skies for the rest of the evening and through the overnight. The low will be 34 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees as temperatures start to warm back up to seasonable.

Monday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees.

We will continue to see mainly clear skies through Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 59 degrees.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Wednesday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger through Thursday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 60% chance of rain lasting through the majority of the day. The high will be 64 degrees.

Rain will continue through Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Showers will taper off early Saturday morning with a 20% chance of rain. Skies will clear through the day with a high of 55 degrees.

And for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast with a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.