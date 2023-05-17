Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a 20% chance of a stray shower will be possible mainly to the west. The high will be 77 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 49 degrees.

Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 79 degrees. Friday night we will have an increased chance of showers late evening ahead of an approaching storm system. The low will be 54 degrees.

Saturday morning we will see an 80% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 74 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 78 degrees. Sunday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 52 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees. Monday night the skies remain mostly clear with a low of 53 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.