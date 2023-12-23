The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the overnight with a low of 34 degrees.

For Christmas Eve Day on Sunday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 63 degrees.

Conditions look cloudy and windy as Santa comes to town Christmas Eve night. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Northeast Tennessee Mountains late Sunday night into Monday. Winds can reach 25-35 mph sustained and gusts could reach 70 mph. The low Christmas Eve will be 42 degrees.

Santa will not only be bringing presents to the children across our region, but also widespread rain. Christmas Day will start off with mostly cloudy skies as rain moves in through the region in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be mild at 62 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas night as showers continue. The low will be 46 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as scattered showers continue with a low of 44 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of rain.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on tap for your Wednesday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool temperatures. The low will be 35 degrees.

Much cooler temperatures are forecast for Thursday with a high of 40 degrees and a 30% chance of scattered snow showers.

Cold temperatures are on tap for Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.

The cold temperatures continue on Friday with a with a high of 42 degrees and a 30% chance of snow showers across the region.

And for next Saturday, mostly sunny skies are forecast with a cool high of 43 degrees.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!