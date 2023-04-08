(WJHL) — Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for the drizzle and chilly temperatures to continue early this evening. We will dry out later this evening. The Weather Guard Truck Race looks dry, as well, if you plan to attend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a good evening.