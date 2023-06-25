A few updates in the storms expected tomorrow morning. Still expecting a line of storms to roll through the region early tomorrow morning.

Currently in our region, Eastern Kentucky and Lee, Wise, Scott, Russell, Buchanan and Dickenson Counties of Southwest Virginia as well as Counties west of I-26 in Northeast Tennessee are in Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather early tomorrow morning. The rest of the region is at a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of seeing severe weather.

Main threats will be strong winds, heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms that could produce small hail.

The timing of this now moves into Eastern Kentucky from 3-4am. Storm line continues to roll through the region until 5am to about 7am. The line is expected to weaken as it moves through the region.



The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for thunderstorms moving through the region.

Some of these thunderstorms could be strong as they move through early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms early. Rain will taper off through the late morning leading to partly cloudy skies for the rest of your Monday. The chance of rain early tomorrow will be 50%. The high on Monday will be 87 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Sunday, the rain continues with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a great night and stay weather aware!