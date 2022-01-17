Light snow and flurries overnight with cold temperatures – Sunny Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with areas of light snow and snow flurries. It will be cold with a low near 20 in the Tri-Cities and middle and upper teens in the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday with a high near 38 to 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be warmer at 46 degrees.

Rain will change to snow late Wednesday night into Thursday with light snowfall accumulations possible. The low will be near 27 with a high on Thursday colder at 34 degrees.

We will keep a chance of light snow Thursday night into Friday with a low of 16 and a high on Friday near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 34 degrees.

We continue to watch a system that could bring some light snow to the area late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. Right now, the chance of precipitation is 30% both Sunday and Monday with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 30’s and overnight low temperature in the upper teens.

Have a great night!