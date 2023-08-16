Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies overnight with patchy fog developing late for some. Cooler conditions with a low of 61 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue for our Thursday with a high of 83 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 64 degrees.

Friday a weak front will push across the region bringing a slight increase in the clouds wit ha 20% chance of a passing shower in the morning. The high will be 82 degrees. Friday evening looks cooler with a low of 56 degrees.

The heat then starts to build into the region as we head into our weekend. keep in mind that with the increase in humidity it will start to feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat indices will run into the low to mid 90s.

Saturday skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunday the heat continues to build in with a high of 89 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a mild low of 65 degrees.

Monday will continue the be very hot with mostly sunny conditions with a high of 91 degrees. Monday evening we will see an increase in the cloud cover with a low of 67 degrees.

The heat dome will start to break down into Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain and storms to the region. The high will still be hot at 89 degrees. We will see fair skies Tuesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies look to return next Wednesday with a high of 87 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.