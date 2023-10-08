Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cooler afternoon under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 59 degrees. It will be breezy once again through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will also be chilly with a low of 39 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday’s high will remain below average with a high of 66 degrees forecast. In addition, there will be a 40% chance of a few passing showers through the morning and afternoon. Monday night will be cool with a low of 45 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see fair skies. The high will be 69 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few showers across the area. The high will be 73 degrees. Wednesday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 49 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 78 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Friday we will see an increase in clouds through the afternoon.

Next Saturday looks to provide the next best chance of rain for the area with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great afternoon.