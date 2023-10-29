The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for another mild afternoon on tap for Sunday. The high will be 78 degrees. In addition, clouds will be on the increase as we watch our next rainmaker approach the area. There is a 20% chance of a passing shower mainly across far northern southwest Virginia.

Tonight, we will see cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a passing shower late in the evening. The low will be 56 degrees.

Rain will be likely at times on Monday with a 60% rain chance. The high will be cooler at 65 degrees. Monday night will be cloudy with showers at times. The low will be 44 degrees.

Halloween will be much cooler with a 30% chance of rain in the morning to the east. The clouds will be slow to clear with a high of 50 degrees.

The growing season across the Tri-Cities will likely come to an end this week due to the extended period of freezing temperatures at night. Temperatures will drop Tuesday night under partly cloudy skies. Freezing temperatures are expected with a low of 26 degrees. Flurries are possible in the highest elevations across the mountains.

We will continue to see mountain flurries possible through the early morning hours of our Wednesday. The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy with a cold high of 44 degrees. In addition to the cold high, it will be breezy at times. This will add to the chill in the air. Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a freezing low of 24 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny but cool. The high will be 54 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will warm a bit more on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Next Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonal with a high of around 65 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.