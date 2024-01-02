The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for some lingering mountain flurries and freezing fog/drizzle this morning with cold temperatures for everyone. We will see clouds clear out with sunshine for the rest of the day. The high will be 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 24 degrees.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. Moisture will increase late in the evening bringing a 30% chance of rain and snow showers to the region. We will hold onto clouds as we head into Wednesday evening with snow showers at times with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday morning will feature a 40% chance of snow showers mainly across the mountains as the lower elevations will dry out quickly. The system should start to pull out by the afternoon leaving us with colder temperatures under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 39 degrees. Thursday night we will clear out with a low of 20 degrees.

Friday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 46 degrees. Friday night clouds will be on the increase as we watch another system move into the region from Saturday into Sunday. The low Friday night will be 28 degrees.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and cold with an 80% chance of a wintry mix. All precipitation types are possible at times through morning with rain taking over as we warm up through the afternoon. The high will be 47 degrees. Saturday night as temperatures drop, we will see the mountains transition back over to snow with drizzle possible across the lower elevations. The low will be 33 degrees.

Snow showers will taper off to flurries as we head into Sunday morning. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 43 degrees.

Next Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning!