The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls a bitterly cold start for many across the region this morning. Make sure to dress appropriately for the cold start to our Friday with many layers. For the rest of the afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 58 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Saturday afternoon with a high of 57 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 38 degrees with a high on Monday near 43 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 40%. Showers are forecast Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow or flurries.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 38 degrees. There could be a few snow showers in the higher elevations early Tuesday morning. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 21.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 48 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 52 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.