Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 20% chance of scattered showers mainly to the east from the land-falling tropical system Ophelia. The high will be 75 degrees under cloudy skies.

Saturday night we will see cloudy skies with a low of 54 degrees.

The cloud cover sticks around into our Sunday. The high will be 78 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 56 degrees.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees. Monday night we will hold onto passing clouds at times. The low will be 60 degrees.

Rain will return to the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. the high will be 79 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees.

Wednesday there will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms The high will be a cooler 74 degrees. Showers and t-storms will last into the early evening hours on Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Scattered showers and t-storms continue into Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 54 degrees.

We will round out the work week with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a high of 76 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Saturday morning and afternoon.