A wet week is setting up across the region. The greatest threat this week will be flash flooding. This is due to the high amounts of rainfall some of us have received recently. Copious amounts of rainfall are expected this week with very heavy rainfall expected within thunderstorms. These storms could also move over the same areas which will only heighten the chances of flash flooding.

In addition to flash flooding, a few stronger storms are possible across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. High near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

