Increasing clouds with scattered showers tonight – Sunshine Thursday afternoon – Heavy rain by Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Low 39.

We start Thursday with a few clouds in the morning followed by sunshine. High 55.

Cloudy skies are back tomorrow night with a slight chance of rain and some snow showers. The better chance of snow will be across northwest North Carolina northeast into parts of southwest Virginia. Low 33.

Look for a chance of rain and snow showers early Friday followed by rain. The high will be cooler at 48 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Saturday with a high of 58.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible late Saturday into Sunday and Monday. We could see several inches of rain through the periods which could result in localized flash flooding. Stay tuned. High temperatures Sunday will be near 63 with middle 50’s on Monday,

Have a great night.