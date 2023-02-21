Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 20% chance of scattered showers overnight with cloudy skies. The low will be 46.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. The wind could gust at times to 25 mph. The high will be 78. Wednesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers moving in late. The low will be 59.

Thursday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. The high will be 78. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 46.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a stray shower in the morning. the high will be 57. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 40.

Saturday we will see a 60% rain chance with a high of 52. Saturday night scattered showers will continue. The low will be 46.

Sunday we will see a 50% rain chance with a high of 62. Sunday night the rain moves out. The low will be 45.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the evening. The high will be 68. Scattered showers Monday night. The low will be 47.

A 20% chance of showers will linger into Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 56.