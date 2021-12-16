Increasing clouds tonight with scattered showers after 10 PM. Rain overnight into Friday – Mild

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds through the evening with a 60% chance of rain after 10 PM. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 49 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 70% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 66 degrees.

We will keep a few showers in the area Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Sunday will be much cooler with a few early morning showers and afternoon sunshine. The high will be 44 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high cool high of 50 degrees. The mountains will stay in the 40’s.

Look for an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain to the south and east of the Tri-Cities. The high will be 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a passing shower. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great night!