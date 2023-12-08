The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds through the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees.

Rain will push back into the region ahead of a line of storms that could be strong.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

More widespread rain moves in Saturday night ahead of a line of storms set to roll through late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. The low will be 50 degrees.

A line of storms will roll through early Sunday morning through tapering off through Sunday afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Showers that linger through Sunday night as the line of storms moves out could change over to snow as much colder air moves in. The high on Sunday will be 55 degrees.

Cold air pushes back into the region Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees. Any lingering showers could change to snow especially in the higher elevations late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

On Monday, a few lingering snow showers are forecast for the higher elevations through Monday morning. As for totals, models suggest about 1-3 inches of snow at most in the mountains, depending on when the cold air moves in the Tri Cities may see a few flurries. Passing clouds are forecast for the rest of the region with a chilly high of 40 degrees.

Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

And for next Friday, we will see a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 56 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful weekend.