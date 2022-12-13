Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 35. Light winds.

Wednesday: Rain. High 53. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. High 54. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 48.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 28.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with a low of 26. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. High 48. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.