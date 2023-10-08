Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a chilly evening on tap with a low of 38 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday’s high will remain below average with a high of 65 degrees forecast. In addition, there will be a 40% chance of a few passing showers through the morning and afternoon. Most of the shower activity looks to stay to the north across southwest VA, but a few showers across northeast TN will still be possible. Monday night will be cool with a low of 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see fair skies. The high will be 70 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few showers across the area. The high will be 73 degrees. Wednesday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 78 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Friday we will see an increase in clouds through the afternoon with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower. Friday evening, we will see scattered showers move into the region late evening. The low will be 56 degrees.

Saturday looks to provide the next best chance of rain for the area with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 67 degrees.

Showers and clouds will linger into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 30% with a high of around 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.