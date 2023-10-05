The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds for the rest of Thursday afternoon with cloudy skies and scattered showers through the overnight.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 57 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be cooler at 72 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Friday night with a cool low of 40 degrees.

We will start to dry out on Saturday with a 30% chance of lingering scattered showers. The high will be much cooler at 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with the possibility for patchy frost late. The low will be a cold 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 59 degrees.

Sunday night will be very cold with patchy frost possible. The low will be 36 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 65 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a few spot showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chilly low of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for next Wednesday with a 30% chance of a shower. The high will be mild at 73 degrees.