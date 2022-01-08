Increasing clouds and cold overnight – Rain likely for our Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely. High near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Rain chance 60%.

Monday: Wintry mix possible early, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss