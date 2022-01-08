Increasing clouds and cold overnight – Rain likely for our Sunday

Happy Saturday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely. High near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Rain chance 60%.

Monday: Wintry mix possible early, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!