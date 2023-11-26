Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds to increase through the rest of Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers later in the evening. The high will be 57 degrees. In addition, it will be breezy at times.

Cloudy skies with breezy scattered showers are possible on Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees. Gusts could reach up to 20 mph at times.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of showers and even a few mountain snow showers. The best chance of seeing any accumulation will be for elevations around 5,000 feet. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times. The high will be cold at 42 degrees. Skies will clear Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see sunshine with windy conditions. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times. The high will be a cold 40 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds and cold temperatures. The low will be 20 degrees.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cold high of 48 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold. The low will be 26 degrees.

Thursday, we finish out the month of November with seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be 57 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 34 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area next Friday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 58 degrees.

Showers will be lingering into next Saturday morning with a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and mild at 62 degrees.

Have a great afternoon.