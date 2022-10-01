Good morning and happy Saturday everyone. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Light winds.

Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: A few showers early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Chance of rain 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.