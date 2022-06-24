Good morning and happy Friday! Here is your forecast.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.