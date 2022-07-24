Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Gradual clearing through the day, with a high near 84.

Stay hydrated and enjoy the rest of your morning.